15118 W POST Drive

Great Surprise location! Close to Ball Parks, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and more! POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT! Beautiful single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in the Orchards community. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, giant master bedroom with master walk-in closet, full master bath that includes double sink, separate tub & shower. Relax in the resort style backyard with pool, putting green and covered patio. Home also has smart home capabilities! Pictures don't do the justice to this beautiful home with custom paint & upgraded tile , this home is a must see to truly appreciate and will go fast! *Prior verify pet policy prior to applying*