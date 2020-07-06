All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

15118 W POST Drive

15118 West Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15118 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
putting green
Great Surprise location! Close to Ball Parks, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and more! POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT! Beautiful single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in the Orchards community. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, giant master bedroom with master walk-in closet, full master bath that includes double sink, separate tub & shower. Relax in the resort style backyard with pool, putting green and covered patio. Home also has smart home capabilities! Pictures don't do the justice to this beautiful home with custom paint & upgraded tile , this home is a must see to truly appreciate and will go fast! *Prior verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15118 W POST Drive have any available units?
15118 W POST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15118 W POST Drive have?
Some of 15118 W POST Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15118 W POST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15118 W POST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15118 W POST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15118 W POST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15118 W POST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15118 W POST Drive offers parking.
Does 15118 W POST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15118 W POST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15118 W POST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15118 W POST Drive has a pool.
Does 15118 W POST Drive have accessible units?
No, 15118 W POST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15118 W POST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15118 W POST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15118 W POST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15118 W POST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

