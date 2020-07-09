All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 13 2020

15090 N 173rd Dr

15090 North 173rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15090 North 173rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
volleyball court
BRAND NEW CARPET!! Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sierra Montana. Downstairs is the Living room, a half bathroom, kitchen, dining and family rooms. The Kitchen has a ton of storage, black appliances and dark granite type countertops.
The kitchen also has an island and open floor plan into the dining area and living room. Upstairs are 2 guest rooms, a guest bath and master. You'll enjoy your oversized master suite with large bathroom, sitting area plus a large walk in closet. Outback is a covered patio and large paver area extending your entertaining area with just the right amount of landscape/grass. . Community amenities include several play areas, on-site elementary school, and city of Surprise maintained park and rec center with basketball and volleyball courts. Near lots of shopping, the Surprise aquatic center and spring training facility. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15090 N 173rd Dr have any available units?
15090 N 173rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15090 N 173rd Dr have?
Some of 15090 N 173rd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15090 N 173rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15090 N 173rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15090 N 173rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15090 N 173rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15090 N 173rd Dr offer parking?
No, 15090 N 173rd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15090 N 173rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15090 N 173rd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15090 N 173rd Dr have a pool?
No, 15090 N 173rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15090 N 173rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 15090 N 173rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15090 N 173rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15090 N 173rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15090 N 173rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15090 N 173rd Dr has units with air conditioning.

