15090 N 173rd Dr

BRAND NEW CARPET!! Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sierra Montana. Downstairs is the Living room, a half bathroom, kitchen, dining and family rooms. The Kitchen has a ton of storage, black appliances and dark granite type countertops.

The kitchen also has an island and open floor plan into the dining area and living room. Upstairs are 2 guest rooms, a guest bath and master. You'll enjoy your oversized master suite with large bathroom, sitting area plus a large walk in closet. Outback is a covered patio and large paver area extending your entertaining area with just the right amount of landscape/grass. . Community amenities include several play areas, on-site elementary school, and city of Surprise maintained park and rec center with basketball and volleyball courts. Near lots of shopping, the Surprise aquatic center and spring training facility. Call today!