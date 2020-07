Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Move-in Ready! Located in Sierra Verde. Downstairs features the kitchen (w/gas stove), dining room, living room and 1/2 bath. All three bedrooms are upstairs and have walk in closets. 2 inch blinds on every window. Master bath has a large roman tub and double vanity sinks. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Gas stub for grill in courtyard, Community pool and spa. Tot lot, parks and plenty of greenbelts in the community to enjoy.