All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14994 N 142ND Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14994 N 142ND Lane
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

14994 N 142ND Lane

14994 North 142nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Sierra Verde
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14994 North 142nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Absolutely stunning! THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! Newer carpet, newer appliances, newer paint throughout the entire house including garage, and garage floor epoxy coated. All tile downstairs. Walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms including a walk-in spandrel under the stairs. Community POOL just a few minute walk from the home. Large greenbelt area out front. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Great location in the heart of Surprise! Nearby shopping centers, plazas, movie theater, bowling alley, community park, hiking and ballpark. HURRY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14994 N 142ND Lane have any available units?
14994 N 142ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14994 N 142ND Lane have?
Some of 14994 N 142ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14994 N 142ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14994 N 142ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14994 N 142ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14994 N 142ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14994 N 142ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14994 N 142ND Lane offers parking.
Does 14994 N 142ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14994 N 142ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14994 N 142ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14994 N 142ND Lane has a pool.
Does 14994 N 142ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 14994 N 142ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14994 N 142ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14994 N 142ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14994 N 142ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14994 N 142ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College