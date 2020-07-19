14994 N 142ND Lane

Amenities
Absolutely stunning! THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! Newer carpet, newer appliances, newer paint throughout the entire house including garage, and garage floor epoxy coated. All tile downstairs. Walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms including a walk-in spandrel under the stairs. Community POOL just a few minute walk from the home. Large greenbelt area out front. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Great location in the heart of Surprise! Nearby shopping centers, plazas, movie theater, bowling alley, community park, hiking and ballpark. HURRY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST!