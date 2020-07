Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home For Rent! This home features an Eat in Kitchen with a center Island, large Master Bedroom with an over-sized closet, the Master Bathroom features dual sinks. For your convenience a washer/ dryer is provided within this home. Additionally, this home features a built in desks and a patio within the backyard. Don't delay as this home is sure to move quickly!!