Available for lease with April 1st move-in. Enjoy Arizona's beautiful weather year around on the covered patio and in the heated private pool! Located in the desirable Rancho Gabriela neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has it all. Tile in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and stainless steel in the kitchen. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. Pool service included in rent! Contact Sarah Struck, original listing agent, 602-920-4272, for viewing and applications.