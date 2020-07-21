All apartments in Surprise
14921 North 172nd Lane
14921 North 172nd Lane

14921 North 172nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14921 North 172nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Link to the 3D Virtual Property Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h8nNy5TyxHs

Great 4BR, 2.5BA with master on ground floor. Home has large backyard for kids or entertaining. Great access to 303 and close to schools and parks! Located Near Cotton Ln and Greenway Rd!

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14921 North 172nd Lane have any available units?
14921 North 172nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14921 North 172nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14921 North 172nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14921 North 172nd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14921 North 172nd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14921 North 172nd Lane offer parking?
No, 14921 North 172nd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14921 North 172nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14921 North 172nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14921 North 172nd Lane have a pool?
No, 14921 North 172nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14921 North 172nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 14921 North 172nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14921 North 172nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14921 North 172nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14921 North 172nd Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14921 North 172nd Lane has units with air conditioning.
