14895 W Poinsettia Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 living areas. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, gas stove, center island, beautiful hickory cabinets with pull outs Kitchen is open to family room with beautiful stacked stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling with fan. Upgraded wood plank flooring & neutral carpeting throughout. The master has soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanities & walk in closet. The bedrooms are split, the others are nice size with ceiling fans. Washer & dryer are included. The three car garage is oversized with eight foot doors for oversized vehicles and has shelving. The backyard is easy care desert landscaping with firepit and mature palm trees. With SOLAR electric your summer a/c bills will be very low. This is a renters warehouse Listing. Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282