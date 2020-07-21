All apartments in Surprise
14895 W Poinsettia Drive
14895 W Poinsettia Drive

14895 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14895 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 living areas. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, gas stove, center island, beautiful hickory cabinets with pull outs Kitchen is open to family room with beautiful stacked stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling with fan. Upgraded wood plank flooring & neutral carpeting throughout. The master has soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanities & walk in closet. The bedrooms are split, the others are nice size with ceiling fans. Washer & dryer are included. The three car garage is oversized with eight foot doors for oversized vehicles and has shelving. The backyard is easy care desert landscaping with firepit and mature palm trees. With SOLAR electric your summer a/c bills will be very low. This is a renters warehouse Listing. Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

