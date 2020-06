Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning internet access

Home is close to the Surprise Stadium, winter home of the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals. Tastefully decorated, the home has a large living/dining area. Kitchen with everything you need for a short-term visit. Two bedrooms available. Master with king-size bed. Master has en-suite-bath. Second bedroom has a queen-size bed. Rent includes all utilities, cable and internet service. Summer rental is $1350 a month. Cap on electric: over $60, reimburse owner.