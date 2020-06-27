14828 West Charter Oak Road

Amenities

Terrific 3 bedroom with den home featuring 1,670 sq ft. Split and very open floor plan. The perfect kitchen for entertaining includes stainless steel appliances, chiseled stone counters massive storage and new recessed lighting. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. In the master bath, large vanity with a shower/tub combination. Relax in the fully landscaped backyard with paver patio and new turf area. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in this beautiful home.