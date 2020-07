Amenities

Also available fully furnished for $1,750 monthly. Gorgeous Marley Park single level home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den. House features upgraded countertops and cabinets in kitchen, cozy front porch and lush landscaped backyard. This home is located in the heart of Marley Park. Come enjoy the many amenities this community has to offer including over 15 different themed parks, a community pool, and its very own Heritage Club House!