14787 W Columbine Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 11-12-2019

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rancho Gabriela Community. Downstairs features a large great room, gas fireplace, half bath & den/office/4th bedroom. The kitchen is open & bright and has a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find a oversized loft with balcony off the back overlooking the beautiful backyard. The spacious master suite has a double door entry and 2 walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are a great size, laundry room and another full bath are also located on the second level. A full length covered patio, R.V. gate and so much more. The home is near dining/shopping, parks, Surprise Stadium and the AZ-303. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.