All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14787 W Columbine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14787 W Columbine Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

14787 W Columbine Dr

14787 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14787 West Columbine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 11-12-2019
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rancho Gabriela Community. Downstairs features a large great room, gas fireplace, half bath & den/office/4th bedroom. The kitchen is open & bright and has a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find a oversized loft with balcony off the back overlooking the beautiful backyard. The spacious master suite has a double door entry and 2 walk-in closets. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are a great size, laundry room and another full bath are also located on the second level. A full length covered patio, R.V. gate and so much more. The home is near dining/shopping, parks, Surprise Stadium and the AZ-303. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14787 W Columbine Dr have any available units?
14787 W Columbine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14787 W Columbine Dr have?
Some of 14787 W Columbine Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14787 W Columbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14787 W Columbine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14787 W Columbine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14787 W Columbine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14787 W Columbine Dr offer parking?
No, 14787 W Columbine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14787 W Columbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14787 W Columbine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14787 W Columbine Dr have a pool?
No, 14787 W Columbine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14787 W Columbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 14787 W Columbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14787 W Columbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14787 W Columbine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14787 W Columbine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14787 W Columbine Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College