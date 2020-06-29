All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln.

14765 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14765 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom + den Surprise single family home on large lot with attached 2-car garage. Open great room, new carpet and custom paint throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Beautiful backyard featuring grass lawn, covered patio and shade tree.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have any available units?
14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have?
Some of 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. offers parking.
Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have a pool?
No, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have accessible units?
No, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14765 W. Port Au Prince Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
