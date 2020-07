Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This beautiful house in Surprise is just waiting for you to make it your own! Three bedrooms and a den, two car garage, and a large master bedroom give you plenty of space to spread out. The kitchen gets plenty of natural light. Elementary school is within walking distance, & there is a park right across the street. NO pets, no smoking. Rent for $1250. per month plus tax. $1000. deposit. Nominal fee for application per person over 18.