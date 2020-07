Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This elegant home is located to the south side of Surprise which is a good location for Luke AFB and easy commute to 101 to the East and the Glendale Sports Arena and it's amenities. One bedroom downstairs with full bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs with loft area. Upgraded cabinets in kitchen with kitchen island. Back yard is mature with trees, bushes and grassy island. Check this out. Tenant to verify school information and room dimensions.