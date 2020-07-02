All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

14645 W ST MORITZ Lane

14645 West Saint Moritz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14645 West Saint Moritz Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths with 2 LOFTS upstairs, and Master Bedroom Downstairs boasts over 3,000 sq ft, tile in all the right places, and carpet in the bedrooms. Master Bedroom is downstairs and all additional bedrooms are upstairs includes 2 separate lofts! Open Kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Newer stainless steel appliances and large kitchen island. Covered patio in the backyard and 3 car garage for plenty of parking! Schedule a showing today! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animal)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have any available units?
14645 W ST MORITZ Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have?
Some of 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14645 W ST MORITZ Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane offers parking.
Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have a pool?
No, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have accessible units?
No, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14645 W ST MORITZ Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

