14645 W ST MORITZ Lane

This spacious 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths with 2 LOFTS upstairs, and Master Bedroom Downstairs boasts over 3,000 sq ft, tile in all the right places, and carpet in the bedrooms. Master Bedroom is downstairs and all additional bedrooms are upstairs includes 2 separate lofts! Open Kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Newer stainless steel appliances and large kitchen island. Covered patio in the backyard and 3 car garage for plenty of parking! Schedule a showing today! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animal)