Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Very clean/sharp single level home in Royal Ranch. 2-tone interior paint, like new carpet in the living room and all bedrooms, with 17'' tile in all other areas. Nice open kitchen, with honey maple cabinets, and center island. Easy maintenance desert landscaping front and back. Community park with large grassy courtyard, ramada, and play structures.