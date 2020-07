Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well cared for home. 4 bedrooms + loft upstairs, balcony off of master bedroom + walk in closet. Separate living and family room downstairs. Covered patio, and RV Gate. Ceiling fans and neutral carpet with tile in all the right places. Great location and close to schools, shopping, ect. Garage floor expoxyed. All appliances included! Don't miss out on this one.