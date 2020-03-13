14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION!LOCATION! This house is located in a prestigious gated community called Copper Canyon. Corner lot . Newly painted. Has Room downstairs that can also be optioned as a den, office, movie room or extra 5th bedroom. Large Gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room. Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets. Has convenient center kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Laundry room downstairs. Upstairs is the secluded Master suite, with a private bath and spacious walk-in closet, separate shower and bathtub. Large Loft. Covered patio. Close to Luke AFB, 303, shopping, restaurant and Surprise Stadium. One Small Dog allowed maximum weight of 10 lbs