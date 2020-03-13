All apartments in Surprise
14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
Location

14597 West Shaw Butte Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION!LOCATION! This house is located in a prestigious gated community called Copper Canyon. Corner lot . Newly painted. Has Room downstairs that can also be optioned as a den, office, movie room or extra 5th bedroom. Large Gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room. Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets. Has convenient center kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Laundry room downstairs. Upstairs is the secluded Master suite, with a private bath and spacious walk-in closet, separate shower and bathtub. Large Loft. Covered patio. Close to Luke AFB, 303, shopping, restaurant and Surprise Stadium. One Small Dog allowed maximum weight of 10 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have any available units?
14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offer parking?
No, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have a pool?
No, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14597 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
