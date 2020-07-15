All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14574 West Mountain View Boulevard
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:50 PM

14574 West Mountain View Boulevard

14574 West Mountain View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14574 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums. This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features include: King Bed, Granite Counters & upgraded Cabinets, Wood flooring and Tile in all wet areas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer Tiled Tub/Shower, and an over-sized patio with a beautiful interior community view. Amenities include heated pool/spa, clubhouse fitness center, yoga room, business center. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, area golf courses, MLB (Royals and Rangers) Spring Training, Casino and more. Easy access to major highways. The City of Surprise is a great winter get-away location! Perfect for Snow Bird, Corporate or Professional Athlete. Ready to move-in, Short-Term Rental -- Available 30 Day Minimum Lease Term.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2006

Lease Terms: 1 Months

Deposits: $1,950.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have any available units?
14574 West Mountain View Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have?
Some of 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14574 West Mountain View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14574 West Mountain View Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College