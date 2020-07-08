All apartments in Surprise
14548 W Poinsettia Dr
14548 W Poinsettia Dr

14548 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14548 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Story Designer home in prestigious gated community of Copper Canyon. This home has to many details to list them all. No homes behind you, instead you have a view of the neighborhood park and green belt. Large Gourmet Kitchen open to family room with large island, granite counters, stainless appliances including gas stove top, double ovens. microwave, dishwasher and side by side fridge. Updated wood laminate and tile flooring. Open Family room has gas fireplace and leads to a Screened in Patio/Arizona room. Laundry Room is inside complete with beautiful Cabinets and matching Granite - Washer and Dryer Included! Don't Miss This One! Close to Loop 303, shopping, restaurants and Luke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have any available units?
14548 W Poinsettia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have?
Some of 14548 W Poinsettia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14548 W Poinsettia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14548 W Poinsettia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 W Poinsettia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr offer parking?
No, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have a pool?
No, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have accessible units?
No, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14548 W Poinsettia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14548 W Poinsettia Dr has units with air conditioning.

