14548 W Poinsettia Dr

Amenities
Single Story Designer home in prestigious gated community of Copper Canyon. This home has to many details to list them all. No homes behind you, instead you have a view of the neighborhood park and green belt. Large Gourmet Kitchen open to family room with large island, granite counters, stainless appliances including gas stove top, double ovens. microwave, dishwasher and side by side fridge. Updated wood laminate and tile flooring. Open Family room has gas fireplace and leads to a Screened in Patio/Arizona room. Laundry Room is inside complete with beautiful Cabinets and matching Granite - Washer and Dryer Included! Don't Miss This One! Close to Loop 303, shopping, restaurants and Luke.