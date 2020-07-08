14548 W Poinsettia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Story Designer home in prestigious gated community of Copper Canyon. This home has to many details to list them all. No homes behind you, instead you have a view of the neighborhood park and green belt. Large Gourmet Kitchen open to family room with large island, granite counters, stainless appliances including gas stove top, double ovens. microwave, dishwasher and side by side fridge. Updated wood laminate and tile flooring. Open Family room has gas fireplace and leads to a Screened in Patio/Arizona room. Laundry Room is inside complete with beautiful Cabinets and matching Granite - Washer and Dryer Included! Don't Miss This One! Close to Loop 303, shopping, restaurants and Luke.