in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is A Must See in Copper Canyon Ranch! Gated Community! Great Surprise Location and Move in Ready! This 3bd 2 bath with Den, has Open floor plan,All tile throughout with new Laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms! Stainless Steel appliances, Washer / Dryer with inside Laundry. Covered Patio with Landscaped & grass back yard. Nice curb appeal with outside lighting. Must see to Appreciate! Quick approval process! Call today to schedule a Private Showing!