14462 W Boca Raton Rd

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel game room media room

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7EcCsNEHq22

Your wonderful home awaits you with a Light and Bright Island Kitchen with beautiful slab granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and a huge single basin kitchen sink. The kitchen opens to a huge family room with a media center able to fit even the largest big screens. Movie night has never been better with 85+ inch screens fitting no problem.

You're going to love this kitchen that has enough counters and storage for even the largest meals and a huge walk-in pantry. The entire inside of the home was just professionally painted. For fun and entertaining head upstairs to a roomy loft/game room or step outside to your Huge Covered Patio and fully finished low maintenance back yard. This home is a must-see. Great location! Close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple sports facilities. Won't last long!

