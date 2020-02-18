All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14413 W. Marcus Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14413 W. Marcus Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

14413 W. Marcus Dr.

14413 West Marcus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14413 West Marcus Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath homier a lake community - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath homier a lake community. This large nicely landscaped lot with a private back yard in the heart of Surprise, is the perfect place to call home! Easy access to schools, shopping and transportation routes. Great room open floor plan with natural lighting, flooring and paint through out. Open Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home includes Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Located just across from a great park for an enjoyable day out, beautiful tree and water lined quiet subdivision.

(RLNE5644952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have any available units?
14413 W. Marcus Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have?
Some of 14413 W. Marcus Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14413 W. Marcus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14413 W. Marcus Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14413 W. Marcus Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. does offer parking.
Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have a pool?
No, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14413 W. Marcus Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14413 W. Marcus Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College