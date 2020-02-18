14413 W. Marcus Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath homier a lake community - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath homier a lake community. This large nicely landscaped lot with a private back yard in the heart of Surprise, is the perfect place to call home! Easy access to schools, shopping and transportation routes. Great room open floor plan with natural lighting, flooring and paint through out. Open Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home includes Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Located just across from a great park for an enjoyable day out, beautiful tree and water lined quiet subdivision.



(RLNE5644952)