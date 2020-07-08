14348 West Surrey Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool air conditioning bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill cats allowed

3d tour!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mDcvLoPiN3a



NEW Energy-efficient home ready! Located Near Bullard and Waddell! The open concept living space makes it ideal for entertaining. Linen cabinets, steel grey granite countertops with speckled accents, taupe carpet with 18''x18'' tile & gourmet kitchen. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecues. Recreation at Mountain Regional Park or Lake Pleasant are also just a short drive away.



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.