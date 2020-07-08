All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14348 West Surrey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14348 West Surrey Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

14348 West Surrey Drive

14348 W Surrey Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14348 W Surrey Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
3d tour!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mDcvLoPiN3a

NEW Energy-efficient home ready! Located Near Bullard and Waddell! The open concept living space makes it ideal for entertaining. Linen cabinets, steel grey granite countertops with speckled accents, taupe carpet with 18''x18'' tile & gourmet kitchen. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecues. Recreation at Mountain Regional Park or Lake Pleasant are also just a short drive away.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14348 West Surrey Drive have any available units?
14348 West Surrey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14348 West Surrey Drive have?
Some of 14348 West Surrey Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14348 West Surrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14348 West Surrey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14348 West Surrey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14348 West Surrey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14348 West Surrey Drive offer parking?
No, 14348 West Surrey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14348 West Surrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14348 West Surrey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14348 West Surrey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14348 West Surrey Drive has a pool.
Does 14348 West Surrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 14348 West Surrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14348 West Surrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14348 West Surrey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14348 West Surrey Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14348 West Surrey Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College