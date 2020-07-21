14333 W GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RARE FIVE BEDROOM * 5 Bedrooms plus a LOFT in Surprise! Living Room/Dining Room combo with niche for China Hutch * BIG Family Room overlooking HUGE Eat-in kitchen with Island! Kitchen features brick, tons of cabinets & counter space, desk center and pantry * BIG master suite featuring dual sinks, separate tub & shower, mirrored closet doors and BIG walk-in closet * LOFT could be a teenager retreat or homework area * BIG secondary bedrooms and FULL hall bath upstairs * BIG laundry room upstairs for convenience * 1/2 bath downstairs for guests * 3 car tandem garage with door to yard * NICE covered patio overlooking grass area & desert landscape * Lush landscaping t/o neighborhood * All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.