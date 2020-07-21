All apartments in Surprise
Location

14333 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RARE FIVE BEDROOM * 5 Bedrooms plus a LOFT in Surprise! Living Room/Dining Room combo with niche for China Hutch * BIG Family Room overlooking HUGE Eat-in kitchen with Island! Kitchen features brick, tons of cabinets & counter space, desk center and pantry * BIG master suite featuring dual sinks, separate tub & shower, mirrored closet doors and BIG walk-in closet * LOFT could be a teenager retreat or homework area * BIG secondary bedrooms and FULL hall bath upstairs * BIG laundry room upstairs for convenience * 1/2 bath downstairs for guests * 3 car tandem garage with door to yard * NICE covered patio overlooking grass area & desert landscape * Lush landscaping t/o neighborhood * All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 W GELDING Drive have any available units?
14333 W GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14333 W GELDING Drive have?
Some of 14333 W GELDING Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 W GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14333 W GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 W GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14333 W GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14333 W GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14333 W GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 14333 W GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14333 W GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 W GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 14333 W GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14333 W GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 14333 W GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 W GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14333 W GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14333 W GELDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14333 W GELDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
