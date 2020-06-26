All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
14326 W Mandalay Ln
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

14326 W Mandalay Ln

14326 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14326 West Mandalay Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great price for this XXL rental home in Surprise! - Loads of sq ft for the money! 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a bonus room! Multiple living areas and a 3 car garage. One bed and bath downstairs. Upstairs has it's own living area and small loft. Downstairs has two living areas, XL laundry room with work area and upgraded washer and dryer. ALL appliances are included and they are upgraded! Large rooms and tall ceilings make this home feel even larger than it is! Large grass area in back. Several XL parks very near home, one is less than 100yds away! Come see this one...great price for the sq ft! $1595 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, No cats, owner MIGHT allow one small dog with a $400 pet fee, $10 admin fee, 2.2% Surprise rental tax

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2263402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have any available units?
14326 W Mandalay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have?
Some of 14326 W Mandalay Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14326 W Mandalay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14326 W Mandalay Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14326 W Mandalay Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14326 W Mandalay Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14326 W Mandalay Ln offers parking.
Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14326 W Mandalay Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have a pool?
No, 14326 W Mandalay Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have accessible units?
No, 14326 W Mandalay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14326 W Mandalay Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14326 W Mandalay Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14326 W Mandalay Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
