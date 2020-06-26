14326 W Mandalay Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Great price for this XXL rental home in Surprise! - Loads of sq ft for the money! 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a bonus room! Multiple living areas and a 3 car garage. One bed and bath downstairs. Upstairs has it's own living area and small loft. Downstairs has two living areas, XL laundry room with work area and upgraded washer and dryer. ALL appliances are included and they are upgraded! Large rooms and tall ceilings make this home feel even larger than it is! Large grass area in back. Several XL parks very near home, one is less than 100yds away! Come see this one...great price for the sq ft! $1595 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, No cats, owner MIGHT allow one small dog with a $400 pet fee, $10 admin fee, 2.2% Surprise rental tax



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2263402)