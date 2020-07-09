14311 W Lisbon Ln

Amenities

5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms with a 3 Car Tandem Garage. With a bedroom and full bath down stairs the home is perfect for generational family members, older kids, a home office, or your guest. The light and bright Island Kitchen is equipped with Granite Slab counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a single basin sink and walk in pantry. Room to roam with a full family room, formal dining room, living room and eat in kitchen. Relax and enjoy the large backyard with covered patio and low maintenance landscape or check out the 3 car tandem garage with built in work bench and storage cabinets. Close to just about everything, an absolute perfect location. Updated light fixtures, water softener and beautiful paint.