Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

14311 W Lisbon Ln

14311 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14311 West Lisbon Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aQKfHRcfwJb&brand=0
5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms with a 3 Car Tandem Garage. With a bedroom and full bath down stairs the home is perfect for generational family members, older kids, a home office, or your guest. The light and bright Island Kitchen is equipped with Granite Slab counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a single basin sink and walk in pantry. Room to roam with a full family room, formal dining room, living room and eat in kitchen. Relax and enjoy the large backyard with covered patio and low maintenance landscape or check out the 3 car tandem garage with built in work bench and storage cabinets. Close to just about everything, an absolute perfect location. Updated light fixtures, water softener and beautiful paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have any available units?
14311 W Lisbon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have?
Some of 14311 W Lisbon Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14311 W Lisbon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14311 W Lisbon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 W Lisbon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14311 W Lisbon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14311 W Lisbon Ln offers parking.
Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14311 W Lisbon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have a pool?
No, 14311 W Lisbon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have accessible units?
No, 14311 W Lisbon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14311 W Lisbon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14311 W Lisbon Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14311 W Lisbon Ln has units with air conditioning.

