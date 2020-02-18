14236 N 158th Ln

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath + DEN freshly painted on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac! Walk into your open Living Room with wood-look laminate flooring & NEW tile in Kitchen Bathrooms & Laundry! Open Kitchen with plenty of counter space & BIG walk-in pantry. Split roomy master has a large walk-in closet. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with nice sized bedrooms and open Office/Den. Situated on a large private cul-de-sac lot which borders a large greenbelt area and no neighbors behind you. Backyard is an open canvas for the imagination. Schedule a showing today, this one won't last long. (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs)