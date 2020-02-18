All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14236 N 158th Ln

14236 N 158th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14236 N 158th Ln, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath + DEN freshly painted on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac! Walk into your open Living Room with wood-look laminate flooring & NEW tile in Kitchen Bathrooms & Laundry! Open Kitchen with plenty of counter space & BIG walk-in pantry. Split roomy master has a large walk-in closet. You'll enjoy the open floor plan with nice sized bedrooms and open Office/Den. Situated on a large private cul-de-sac lot which borders a large greenbelt area and no neighbors behind you. Backyard is an open canvas for the imagination. Schedule a showing today, this one won't last long. (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 N 158th Ln have any available units?
14236 N 158th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14236 N 158th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14236 N 158th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 N 158th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14236 N 158th Ln offer parking?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14236 N 158th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 N 158th Ln have a pool?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14236 N 158th Ln have accessible units?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 N 158th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14236 N 158th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14236 N 158th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
