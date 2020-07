Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom + den and 3 bath home in Sierra Verde. With just over 2500 sq feet you have plenty of room for everyone!! 3 car garage. Open floor plan with separate living and family, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, den downstairs and 3/4 bath. Over sized master with Separate shower and tub in master and double sinks! Nice backyard featuring covered patio.