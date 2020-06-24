14138 W VENTURA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lifestyle is Included with this magnificent, move-in ready home in prestigious Sierra Verde neighborhood. Gorgeous curb appeal with stone accents. As you walk in you are greeted with dramatic high ceilings, tile flooring. There is a Downstairs Bedroom & Bathroom. Kitchen features center island, granite countertops, extra tall cabinetry, travertine tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has sliding doors to upstairs walk out balcony. Loft also has access to second floor balcony. The backyard features a beautiful sparkling play pool, safety fencing and cool decking, & desert landscaping. With convenient access to shopping, dining and freeways, you just can not beat this home. Location Location Location.