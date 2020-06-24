All apartments in Surprise
14138 W VENTURA Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

14138 W VENTURA Street

14138 West Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

14138 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lifestyle is Included with this magnificent, move-in ready home in prestigious Sierra Verde neighborhood. Gorgeous curb appeal with stone accents. As you walk in you are greeted with dramatic high ceilings, tile flooring. There is a Downstairs Bedroom & Bathroom. Kitchen features center island, granite countertops, extra tall cabinetry, travertine tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has sliding doors to upstairs walk out balcony. Loft also has access to second floor balcony. The backyard features a beautiful sparkling play pool, safety fencing and cool decking, & desert landscaping. With convenient access to shopping, dining and freeways, you just can not beat this home. Location Location Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14138 W VENTURA Street have any available units?
14138 W VENTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14138 W VENTURA Street have?
Some of 14138 W VENTURA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14138 W VENTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14138 W VENTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14138 W VENTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14138 W VENTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14138 W VENTURA Street offer parking?
Yes, 14138 W VENTURA Street offers parking.
Does 14138 W VENTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14138 W VENTURA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14138 W VENTURA Street have a pool?
Yes, 14138 W VENTURA Street has a pool.
Does 14138 W VENTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 14138 W VENTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14138 W VENTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14138 W VENTURA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14138 W VENTURA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14138 W VENTURA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
