Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

WOW! A 3 car garage and an RV gate, nice extended patio! 5BR 3BA Home Features granite counter tops, Kitchen is open to living room. One full bedroom and bath down stairs. Master bedroom upstairs with a huge loft! This home is very spacious and ready for you to call Home!