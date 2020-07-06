14039 W Country Gables Dr

Amenities

Great 4 bed 2.5 bath layout located in The Cottages at Sierra Verde right across the way from the community POOL! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and tall kitchen cabinets. All kitchen appliances will be provided. Front room/den with fireplace, living room, laundry and powder room all on the first floor with Kitchen and dining. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master has a walk in closet as well as a second closet, a spacious master bath with separate shower and tub. Don't miss out on your chance to live in the wonderful community. HOA takes care of front yard landscaping too! One time $99 admin set up fee and 2.2% rental tax on top of rent