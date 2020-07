Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home for rent in Surprise, near lake, parks, stadium and so much more. granite counter tops, tile flooring and carpet. Laundry in unit. Attached garage. two year lease required no exceptions, app fee is $20, reimbursed if renting the property. Serious renters only apply!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4798422)