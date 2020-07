Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedrooms + 2 Bathroom home in Surprise. Tile in all the right places, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Kitchen Counter Snack Bar, Dining In Breakfast Room/Family Room.

Formal Living Room & Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings. Backyard features covered patio. 2 Car Garage With Opener. Washer and Dryer are also included! Small dogs only, 25 lbs limit. Call now to view!