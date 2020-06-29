Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

13801 West Canyon Creek Drive Surprise, Arizona 85374 - Youll be proud to live in this charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home nestled in a quiet neighborhood in the perfect location. Close to freeways, shopping, hospitals, schools, etc. Kitchen includes an eat in area, breakfast bar, new upgraded kitchen cabinets/countertops. Enjoy the new tile and carpet flooring. Lovely backyard and covered patio - perfect for entertaining! This is truly the perfect home at the perfect price!



Washer and Dryer can be added prior to move in.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Surprise Rental Sales Tax of 2.2% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



