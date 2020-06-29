All apartments in Surprise
13801 West Canyon Creek Drive.
13801 West Canyon Creek Drive

13801 West Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13801 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13801 West Canyon Creek Drive Surprise, Arizona 85374 - Youll be proud to live in this charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home nestled in a quiet neighborhood in the perfect location. Close to freeways, shopping, hospitals, schools, etc. Kitchen includes an eat in area, breakfast bar, new upgraded kitchen cabinets/countertops. Enjoy the new tile and carpet flooring. Lovely backyard and covered patio - perfect for entertaining! This is truly the perfect home at the perfect price!

Washer and Dryer can be added prior to move in.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Surprise Rental Sales Tax of 2.2% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3014071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have any available units?
13801 West Canyon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have?
Some of 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13801 West Canyon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13801 West Canyon Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

