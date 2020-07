Amenities

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW CARPET** **REFINISHED CABINETS** ** NEW GRANITE COUNTERS KITCHEN** **BRAND NEW RANGE, DISHWASHER, BUILT IN MICROWAVE** 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Surprise. Kitchen features Stainless-Steel appliances - range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Master suite features walk in closet, dual sinks and private toilet room. Easy to maintain landscaping! Call now to view!