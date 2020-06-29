13521 West Ironwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Something for everyone. All utilities,landscaping and pool maintenance is included.Easy access from Sky Harbor Airport 20 to 30 minutes.

Small city environment

Quiet neighborhood

Three bedrooms

Master suite opens into backyard, re-modeled/2017/Nov.private en-suite bathroom.Double shower/glass enclosure.

Two way fireplace into living room and dining room for entertaining on chilly evenings

Fully equipped kitchen, including all of the basic necessities.

WI-FI Cox cable and home security, utilities included. Spa/pool heat is an additional charge, contact owner on this.

Beautifully landscaped, private backyard with pool and spa

BBQ,Citrus trees:No pets policy:

Fourteen golf courses right in the city of Surprise, within minutes of home

Close to shopping and restaurants. All along W Bell Road.

White Tank Mountains National Park 7 miles west,Lake Pleasant a 1/2 hr. north.

Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals spring training from February to March

NASCAR Racing events. 20 minutes away.

Surprise Tennis & Racquet complex open to the public,

Barrett/Jackson car show and sale.

Surprise, family aquatic center.

Various music artists through out the year.

Hot Air Balloon Festival a must see and do event in the middle of January is 2 hrs. away. Contact the owner for details if you are interested in leasing. If leased for the Dec/ through March months only it will cost $3500.00 per mth.