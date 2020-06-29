All apartments in Surprise
Location

13521 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Something for everyone. All utilities,landscaping and pool maintenance is included.Easy access from Sky Harbor Airport 20 to 30 minutes.
Small city environment
Quiet neighborhood
Three bedrooms
Master suite opens into backyard, re-modeled/2017/Nov.private en-suite bathroom.Double shower/glass enclosure.
Two way fireplace into living room and dining room for entertaining on chilly evenings
Fully equipped kitchen, including all of the basic necessities.
WI-FI Cox cable and home security, utilities included. Spa/pool heat is an additional charge, contact owner on this.
Beautifully landscaped, private backyard with pool and spa
BBQ,Citrus trees:No pets policy:
Fourteen golf courses right in the city of Surprise, within minutes of home
Close to shopping and restaurants. All along W Bell Road.
White Tank Mountains National Park 7 miles west,Lake Pleasant a 1/2 hr. north.
Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals spring training from February to March
NASCAR Racing events. 20 minutes away.
Surprise Tennis & Racquet complex open to the public,
Barrett/Jackson car show and sale.
Surprise, family aquatic center.
Various music artists through out the year.
Hot Air Balloon Festival a must see and do event in the middle of January is 2 hrs. away. Contact the owner for details if you are interested in leasing. If leased for the Dec/ through March months only it will cost $3500.00 per mth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13521 West Ironwood Street have any available units?
13521 West Ironwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13521 West Ironwood Street have?
Some of 13521 West Ironwood Street's amenities include pool, tennis court, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13521 West Ironwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
13521 West Ironwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13521 West Ironwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 13521 West Ironwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13521 West Ironwood Street offer parking?
No, 13521 West Ironwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 13521 West Ironwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13521 West Ironwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13521 West Ironwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 13521 West Ironwood Street has a pool.
Does 13521 West Ironwood Street have accessible units?
No, 13521 West Ironwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13521 West Ironwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13521 West Ironwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13521 West Ironwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13521 West Ironwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
