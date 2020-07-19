13515 W FARGO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing Rental Home with pristine appeal in front & backyards. Warm & welcoming palette, beautiful tile floors, ceiling fans, French doors to patio from eat-in kitchen, and window blinds. Spacious eat-in kitchen features SS appliances, pantry, and plenty of wood cabinetry. Perfect gathering place for family and friends. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer included. Plush carpet in all the right places, generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 baths. Master retreat boasts private en suite, granite counter, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard extended covered patio, desert landscape, and privacy. Community Paths. Will not disappoint. Close to Shopping, Dining, & more.