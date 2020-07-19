All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13515 W FARGO Drive

13515 West Fargo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13515 West Fargo Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Rental Home with pristine appeal in front & backyards. Warm & welcoming palette, beautiful tile floors, ceiling fans, French doors to patio from eat-in kitchen, and window blinds. Spacious eat-in kitchen features SS appliances, pantry, and plenty of wood cabinetry. Perfect gathering place for family and friends. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer included. Plush carpet in all the right places, generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 baths. Master retreat boasts private en suite, granite counter, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard extended covered patio, desert landscape, and privacy. Community Paths. Will not disappoint. Close to Shopping, Dining, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 W FARGO Drive have any available units?
13515 W FARGO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13515 W FARGO Drive have?
Some of 13515 W FARGO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 W FARGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13515 W FARGO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 W FARGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13515 W FARGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13515 W FARGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13515 W FARGO Drive offers parking.
Does 13515 W FARGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13515 W FARGO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 W FARGO Drive have a pool?
No, 13515 W FARGO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13515 W FARGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 13515 W FARGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 W FARGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13515 W FARGO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13515 W FARGO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13515 W FARGO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
