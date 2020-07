Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful bright open property! Step inside this gorgeous home on red wood pergo style flooring in the dining room & family room, tile in the kitchen & bathroom. Large master bedroom over looking the landscaped backyard, fully remodeled master bathroom with upgraded pedestal sinks, and a custom tiled shower. Security system installed (monitored at tenants expense, if so desired) refrigerator, washer and dryer included at the property. *AGENTS, PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS*