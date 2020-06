13343 N 151st Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND SCHOOL. THIS PROPERTY FEATURES: 20 INCH TILE ON A DIAGONAL LAY WITH MOSAIC INLAYS. GORGEOUS STONE 3-WAY FIREPLACE IN LIVING AND DINING AREA. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. HUGE MASTER RETREAT ON THE FIRST LEVEL WITH WALK IN SHOWER, JETTED GARDEN TUB AND DUAL SINKS. LAUNDRY ROOM ON FIRST LEVEL AND ADDITIONAL BATHROOM. LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS, PERFECT FOR THE KIDS ALONG WITH THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS! WALK IN CLOSETS AND FULL BATHROOM. QUAINT PATIO OFF THE KITCHEN WITH PAVERS, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND GRILLING! (All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed)

CALL TIFFANY 602-622-2801 at MBA Real Estate

*Application fee $40 per adult

*Rent- $1595.00 plus 4% tax/admin ($63.80) $1658.88

*Security Deposit- $1795 (if Qualified)