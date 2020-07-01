All apartments in Surprise
13335 N 142ND Avenue

13335 N 142nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13335 N 142nd Ave, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
*Brand NEW energy-efficient home***SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***Great location close to all. Granite counter tops, new carpet, new paint, new tile in all the right places. Fourth bedroom can be used as den/office. The kids can create their own play space in the included teen room. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecue. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $2,058.84 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***NO PETS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have any available units?
13335 N 142ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have?
Some of 13335 N 142ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13335 N 142ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13335 N 142ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13335 N 142ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13335 N 142ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13335 N 142ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13335 N 142ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13335 N 142ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13335 N 142ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13335 N 142ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13335 N 142ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13335 N 142ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

