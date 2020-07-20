13245 West Lisbon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent this beautiful home, almost new interior paint, new carpet, porcelain tile in walkways and kitchen. This home has 3 bedrooms, large den, 2 full baths, backyard backs up to common area, sunset views are phenomenal. Large master bedroom, blue-gray-paint with room darkening drapes. Large living room, 80'' TV and in-ceiling-audio. Ceiling fans in every room. Ceiling fan in outdoor covered patio too, uncovered paver entertainment area also. Nice kitchen, stainless appliances, big fridge. High capacity washer and dryer included. Two additional on-wall-TV-mounts; one in master and one bedroom. Nicely landscaped, —grassy area in backyard, mature lemon tree. Garage has built in cabinets for storage. Don't miss out on this one!

RENT INCLUDES SURPRISE RENTAL TAX

DEPOSIT INCLUDES NON-REFUNDABLE $200 ADMIN FEE.

PETS WILL REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.