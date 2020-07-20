All apartments in Surprise
13245 West Lisbon Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:35 PM

13245 West Lisbon Lane

13245 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13245 West Lisbon Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this beautiful home, almost new interior paint, new carpet, porcelain tile in walkways and kitchen. This home has 3 bedrooms, large den, 2 full baths, backyard backs up to common area, sunset views are phenomenal. Large master bedroom, blue-gray-paint with room darkening drapes. Large living room, 80'' TV and in-ceiling-audio. Ceiling fans in every room. Ceiling fan in outdoor covered patio too, uncovered paver entertainment area also. Nice kitchen, stainless appliances, big fridge. High capacity washer and dryer included. Two additional on-wall-TV-mounts; one in master and one bedroom. Nicely landscaped, —grassy area in backyard, mature lemon tree. Garage has built in cabinets for storage. Don't miss out on this one!
RENT INCLUDES SURPRISE RENTAL TAX
DEPOSIT INCLUDES NON-REFUNDABLE $200 ADMIN FEE.
PETS WILL REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have any available units?
13245 West Lisbon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have?
Some of 13245 West Lisbon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13245 West Lisbon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13245 West Lisbon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13245 West Lisbon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13245 West Lisbon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13245 West Lisbon Lane offers parking.
Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13245 West Lisbon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have a pool?
No, 13245 West Lisbon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have accessible units?
No, 13245 West Lisbon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13245 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13245 West Lisbon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13245 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
