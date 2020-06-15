All apartments in Surprise
13231 W PARADISE Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

13231 W PARADISE Lane

13231 West Paradise Lane · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room. Enjoy ceiling fans, dual pane windows, wood blinds, lg covered patio, 2 sinks in master w/ walk in closet & extra cabinets in garage. All fully furnish from a pleasure to satisfy a home away home.Close to all types of shopping, restaurants, new sports stadium & arena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have any available units?
13231 W PARADISE Lane has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 13231 W PARADISE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13231 W PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13231 W PARADISE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13231 W PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13231 W PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13231 W PARADISE Lane does offer parking.
Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13231 W PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have a pool?
No, 13231 W PARADISE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 13231 W PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13231 W PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13231 W PARADISE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13231 W PARADISE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
