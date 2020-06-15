13231 W PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room. Enjoy ceiling fans, dual pane windows, wood blinds, lg covered patio, 2 sinks in master w/ walk in closet & extra cabinets in garage. All fully furnish from a pleasure to satisfy a home away home.Close to all types of shopping, restaurants, new sports stadium & arena.