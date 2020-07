Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice one single story home with tile throughout the entire home. Large size backyard!! Very spacious home! Dark wood look tile installed through living area, kitchen, dining, hallway and master bathroom (see tile picture). Appliances include: Stove/Range oven, Dishwasher, and Built in microwave. Great location! Home is near restaurants, shopping plazas and convenient stores. Pets per owner approval. Come and see this home!!!