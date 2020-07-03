All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13129 W EVANS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13129 W EVANS Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:27 AM

13129 W EVANS Drive

13129 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13129 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in the desirable Roseview community in Surprise! Recently painted, inside & outside. Newer carpets and blinds.Light & bright GREATROOM floorplan features vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, charming eat-in kitchen with pantry.The large master suite has room features walk-in closet and bath with double sinks. Covered patio and private backyard to relax and enjoy!Extra storage in garage. Close to shopping and dining! Move-in ready! *** Refrigerator is Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13129 W EVANS Drive have any available units?
13129 W EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13129 W EVANS Drive have?
Some of 13129 W EVANS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13129 W EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13129 W EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13129 W EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13129 W EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13129 W EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13129 W EVANS Drive offers parking.
Does 13129 W EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13129 W EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13129 W EVANS Drive have a pool?
No, 13129 W EVANS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13129 W EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 13129 W EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13129 W EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13129 W EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13129 W EVANS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13129 W EVANS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College