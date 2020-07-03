13129 W EVANS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in the desirable Roseview community in Surprise! Recently painted, inside & outside. Newer carpets and blinds.Light & bright GREATROOM floorplan features vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, charming eat-in kitchen with pantry.The large master suite has room features walk-in closet and bath with double sinks. Covered patio and private backyard to relax and enjoy!Extra storage in garage. Close to shopping and dining! Move-in ready! *** Refrigerator is Included!