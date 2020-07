Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is move-in ready! It's located on a large lot with lots of shade for the front of the home. 2 bedrooms plus a large den that can be used as an office or a 3rd bedroom! Washer dryer hook ups in laundry room. Beautiful, family-friendly neighborhood in Surprise with community pool and lots of park space... don't miss out!