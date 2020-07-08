12407 North 142nd Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

3D TOUR***



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9dV7h7sCnEz



You'll love this gorgeous, immaculate home sitting on large cul-de-sac lot. 4 Bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dinning room. Beautiful kitchen with S/S appliances and granite counter tops opens to a family room. Tile and wood floors in the right places. The backyard is an oasis with swimming pool and heated Jacuzzi. Pool service is included in the lease price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.