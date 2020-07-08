All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
12407 North 142nd Court
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:44 PM

12407 North 142nd Court

12407 North 142nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

12407 North 142nd Court, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
3D TOUR***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9dV7h7sCnEz

You'll love this gorgeous, immaculate home sitting on large cul-de-sac lot. 4 Bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dinning room. Beautiful kitchen with S/S appliances and granite counter tops opens to a family room. Tile and wood floors in the right places. The backyard is an oasis with swimming pool and heated Jacuzzi. Pool service is included in the lease price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 North 142nd Court have any available units?
12407 North 142nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12407 North 142nd Court have?
Some of 12407 North 142nd Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 North 142nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
12407 North 142nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 North 142nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 12407 North 142nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 12407 North 142nd Court offer parking?
No, 12407 North 142nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 12407 North 142nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12407 North 142nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 North 142nd Court have a pool?
Yes, 12407 North 142nd Court has a pool.
Does 12407 North 142nd Court have accessible units?
No, 12407 North 142nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 North 142nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 North 142nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 North 142nd Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12407 North 142nd Court has units with air conditioning.

