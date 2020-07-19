Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

12404 N 150th Ln Available 02/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in February 1st. - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in February 1st. This home is on one level and features vaulted ceilings, upgraded flooring, tile counter tops, dual panel Anderson windows, a new AC, and water heater, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath. The backyard is finished with grass and rock and has an extended covered patio and built in BBQ. Home comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. The property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home will be unfurnished and ready to move in on February 1st. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4655973)