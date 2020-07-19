All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12404 N 150th Ln

12404 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12404 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
12404 N 150th Ln Available 02/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in February 1st. - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in February 1st. This home is on one level and features vaulted ceilings, upgraded flooring, tile counter tops, dual panel Anderson windows, a new AC, and water heater, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath. The backyard is finished with grass and rock and has an extended covered patio and built in BBQ. Home comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. The property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home will be unfurnished and ready to move in on February 1st. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4655973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

