12221 W Bell Rd #201.

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit. It has new carpet in the living room and fresh paint through out. It also has a security door and a large walk in shower in the master bath. Their is also a community pool, courtyard, walking paths, and duck pond. Property is located near restaurants, schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Small dog ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



