Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12221 W Bell Rd #201

12221 West Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

12221 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ 85378

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit. It has new carpet in the living room and fresh paint through out. It also has a security door and a large walk in shower in the master bath. Their is also a community pool, courtyard, walking paths, and duck pond. Property is located near restaurants, schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Small dog ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have any available units?
12221 W Bell Rd #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have?
Some of 12221 W Bell Rd #201's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 W Bell Rd #201 currently offering any rent specials?
12221 W Bell Rd #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 W Bell Rd #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 is pet friendly.
Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 offer parking?
No, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 does not offer parking.
Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have a pool?
Yes, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 has a pool.
Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have accessible units?
No, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12221 W Bell Rd #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12221 W Bell Rd #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

